Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Copa Libertadores final?

10 minutes on the clock, 43 clubs to guess.

The very first Copa Libertadores was between just seven teams.

All these clubs were domestic champions of their respective leagues in 1959, with one coming from each of of Brazil, Bolivia, Millonarios, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile. Like many tournaments, it's grown since then.

47 clubs from 10 associations made the 2020 Copa, with the final tonight in Brazil. Given how many South American stars have taken the plane over to Europe, this is perhaps a competition that still flies under the radar - but given that it's on the BBC tonight, you've no excuse.

For now, see how many of the former finalists you can hazard a guess at.

