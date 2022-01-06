Quiz! Can you name every League Cup semi-finalist of since 2000?
By Mark White published
We're down to the final four in the cup – who's been there before?
Ten minutes on the clock, 92 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!
England is the only country with two cup competitions, as some managers have noted in the height of fixture congestion.
And while the League Cup isn't everyone's priority, it at least provides a trip to Wembley. Who doesn't want a trip to Wembley?
Over the years, the big teams have dominated this competition, as you may expect. But there are a fair few lower league sides that have made the semi-finals of the League Cup, too.
Since the semis kick off this week – well, one of them – can you tell us everyone who's made the final four this century?
