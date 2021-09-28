Quiz! Can you name every club Lionel Messi has scored against in the Champions League?

Eight minutes on the clock, 120 clubs to guess.

It's still strange to see Lionel Messi in blue and red - but not the blue and red of Barcelona. We may never get used to it.

For 15 years, the little genius carried Barca on his back to titles galore in Spain but also overseas, where he won four Champions League titles with the club.

And there were plenty of high points. 10/10 performances in knockout rounds, where he buried free-kicks, dazzled with mazy runs and put defenders on their bottoms with shoulder feints.

Parisiens want more of the same - but who has the Argentinian scored his European lot against?

