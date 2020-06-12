Quiz! Can you name the 30 most valuable players in La Liga?
La Liga's alive and kicking with a full round of games this weekend - but can you name the biggest stars of the division?
You have 8 minutes to guess 30 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable players in the Premier League?
Last night, La Liga was back with a bang.
In the Seville derby, Sevilla took the spoils over Real Betis, beating Los Verdiblancos 2-0 and doing the double over their neighbours. That's just the start of a weekend packed with action, which sees a Valencia derby, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona in action.
But can you tell us the 30 most valuable players - according to Transfermarkt - currently plying their trade in Spain? We've listed their club and country, just to help you out.
Viva Espana!
While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)
NOW READ...
CHELSEA Moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech shouldn't set back Chelsea's youth project – they should improve it
LIST The 50 coolest footballers of all time
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.