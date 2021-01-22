Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from when Manchester United and Liverpool last won the FA Cup?

You have six minutes to guess 28 players.

Manchester United and Liverpool are the two biggest clubs in the country - it might surprise you to know then that they only have four FA Cups between them this century.

Every five years one of these giants wins the title - giving that United did it in 2016, that means we're due one of them to do it again this season, right?

That was Louis van Gaal's swansong from management that day, taking Crystal Palace to the wire and beating the Eagles in extra-time. Liverpool, of course, went the distance with West Ham United in 2006, too.

As these two meet each other in the cup this weekend, we're asking the question - who last won the FA Cup for this pair?

