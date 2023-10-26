Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from Liverpool's UEFA Cup final win in 2001?

Six minutes on the clock, 11 players to guess!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 25 clubs that have beaten Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?

Liverpool are back in action in the Europa League tonight against Toulouse at Anfield.

Following their fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Jurgen Klopp's side are playing in the continent's second-tier competition for the first time since 2015/16.

That year, the Reds made it all the way to the final, only to lose out to Sevilla in a 3-1 defeat in Basel. And even though every Liverpool fan will want to see their club in the Champions League, older supporters will have fond memories of the 2001 UEFA Cup.

In it, Gerard Houllier's side beat Spanish side Deportivo Alaves 5-4 after extra time in an epic final in Dortmund to complete a cup treble in 2000/01. But can you name the Reds' starting XI from that memorable match at the Westfalenstadion?

QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club that has played in the Champions League?

Quiz! Can you guess 50 answers in FFT's Big Champions League quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every club that has played in the Premier League?