Quiz! Can you name the top 17 scorers from the 2000/01 Premier League season?

The good of 2000/01: Man United won the Premier League by 10 points, making Alex Ferguson the first manager to win three English league titles in a row with the same club. Liverpool won a trio of cup competitions under Gerard Houllier. Ipswich soared to a fifth-place league finish on the back of a striker’s hot streak.

The bad: Bradford finished bottom with just 26 points, Coventry finally got relegated after 34 years of top-flight football, while Manchester City somehow suffered a fourth relegation in seven years (there were a few promotions mixed in too, clearly).

The ugly: Roy Keane’s challenge on Alf-Inge Haland wasn’t too pretty, but it was a pretty hideous season for goalscorers too. Injuries to some top strikers meant just 17 players broke double figures in the Premier League this season - but at least that makes your task easier.

We’re giving you five minutes to name the league's top scorers for the 2000/01 season. Then, in your own time, please let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo - and challenge a few pals as well to see if they can match your score.

(Note: Adblockers make Roy Keane angry – and can stop you seeing quizzes on this site. Please turn them off if you're having any issues. Thanks!)





