Ranked! Every Premier League kit this season, from worst to best

Every Premier League kit is out. The rich tapestry of 2023/24's finest threads is complete. You probably have your favourite. So do we.

Football shirts are a culture of their own, able to spark opinions as passionate as those about the players who don them. This season is no different either, with 60 brand-new takes on the current Premier League clubs out there. So we thought we'd ask our esteemed team – plus, a true expert in Phil Delves, head of content at the Football Shirt Collective – to rate each top out of 10.

What we've been left with is the definitive list of every home, away and third shirt for this campaign…

Ranked! Every Premier League kit this season

60. Newcastle United away

Bruno Guimaraes in the Newcastle United away kit 23/24 (Image credit: Castore/Newcastle United)

Newcastle United come rock bottom, for their Saudi-flavoured away get-up which combines multiple shades of green in remixed stripes. The black logos don't exactly help this one stand out.

Incredibly, one judge on the panel gave this one a 7 – which shows how low the rest of them rated it.

59. Burnley away

The Burnley away shirt 2023/24 (Image credit: Umbro/Burnley)

Where do we start? Yellow and claret is a brave choice for any shirt but combining it with a sprayed stripe pattern is just a little too ambitious for Burnley – Lancastrians will hope it's not a foreshadowing for a campaign of high-octane, open-at-the-back Kompanyball.

58. Sheffield United third

The Sheffield United third kit 23/24 (Image credit: Errea/Sheffield United)

Sheffield United's third shirt is striped, of sorts, like the home effort – though it's particularly subtle. Some may say too subtle, with our voters finding this one dull, some failing to see those stripes at all. It falls into the relegation zone.

57. Sheffield United away

Gustavo Hamer in the Sheffield United away shirt (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Again, we're squinting for the stripe pattern; again, our judging panel found it far too boring. Sorry, Blades fans.

56. Bournemouth third

Bournemouth players model the 23/24 third shirt (Image credit: Umbro/Bournemouth)

Bournemouth have marketed this one as "a modern twist on the classic 1996-98 kit" – but honestly, we're not sure that paint strokes are all that modern. The half-and-half pattern doesn't align into the centre either, while anything with a betting sponsor is likely to be marked down a little. Poorly executed.

55. Aston Villa home

Moussa Diaby poses with his new Aston Villa shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Run around in this one for 10 minutes and you'll find it gets so drenched in sweat that it sticks to your body. Not a good sign.

Overall though, there are other reasons that Aston Villa's home top is a lowly 55th on this list: the base pattern is messy, the sponsor is ugly and even the club themselves have admitted the crest isn't working and are ready to ditch it after just one full season. What a palaver.

54. Everton third

Abdoulaye Doucoure in the Everton third shirt 23/24 (Image credit: Everton)

Hummel have reimagined their classic half-and-half template for this season, as each of their clubs gets a shirt akin to that classic Denmark '86 design. Yes!

While Southampton's home top is a gorgeous throwback, however, Everton have not fared as well, getting a two-tone grey edition that feels lazy, washed out and like any other club in the world could be wearing it. The minimal tower badge is uninspired, too.

53. Chelsea third

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea in the Chelsea third kit 23/24 (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have worn mint green in the past, so this isn't completely alien – but it's comfortably the least exciting of their three tops this term. Were it not for the famous lion logo, you could mistake it for a training jersey.

52. Tottenham Hotspur third

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur wearing the 'cappuccino' third shirt for 23/24 (Image credit: Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou said he didn't know whether Tottenham's "cappuccino" kit was a deciding factor in their drab League Cup exit to Fulham – but it's safe to say it's not given anyone any kind of caffeinated buzz.

We can't help but feel Nike's efforts on third shirts this term have been simply to opt for a weird colour over any defining feature: of the three big clubs with Nike as a manufacturer, Spurs drew the short straw with the palette of their third.

51. Manchester United away

Alejandro Garnacho in the Manchester United third shirt for 23/24 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Perhaps it's a symptom of the yearly kit cycle that Manchester United now wear dark olive and white stripes with red touches. We're tapping into our inner Keano here, but we remember the good old days of the Red Devils having black, white or blue on repeat, two years at a time. None of this deep green, stripy nonsense. Just do your job, Adidas. Grrr.