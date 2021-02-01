Ranked! The 50 most exciting teenagers in world football

Image 1 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) 50. Ben Chrisene Age: 17

Club: Aston Villa

Position: LW Aged 17, Ben Chrisene was one of a handful of youngsters dropped off at Villa Park by their parents for the FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool in January 2020 - and no, that’s not a joke. They really are that young. Chrisene, like first-teamer Ollie Watkins, arrived in the Midlands via Exeter City; he’s 6ft tall, left-footed and with great vision and though he’s yet to crystallise into a specific kind of player, he likes operating in the left-hand channel in the opponent’s half. His ceiling is very high.

Image 2 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 49. Konrad de la Fuente Age: 19

Club: Barcelona

Position: LW Miami-born Konrad de la Fuente has spent almost a decade in La Masia and he’s still just 19. The tricky winger may yet leave Barcelona this summer but so far in his young career, he’s exciting folk - and not just for the marketing opportunities of such a cool name and American passport. He may not be the most exciting thing in Catalonia right now but he’ll end up a fine player wherever he goes.

Image 3 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 48. Rhys Williams Age: 19

Club: Liverpool

Position: CB Rhys Williams has already been chucked in at the deep end, sitting beside Fabinho in Liverpool’s epic title-topping 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in December. He’s gradually developing into a physically-strong defender, capable of reading the game nicely - considering the injury chaos at Anfield this season, his development is impressive.

Image 4 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) 47. Olivier Aertssen Age: 16

Club: Ajax

Position: CB Ajax have produced countless players able to bypass a press by dribbling past opposing attackers - Frenkie De Jong, being the most recent example. Olivier Aertssen could be even better. He’s still in the youth set-up in Amsterdam but early signs are promising and footage of him weaving past strikers and into midfield is staggering, to say the least.

Image 5 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 46. Yusuf Demir Age: 17

Club: Rapid Vienna

Position: AM Austrian talent Yusuf Demir is capable in attacking midfield or from the right and has already displayed his talents against Arsenal in the Europa League this season. The youngster is sure to have his suitors in seasons to come: he’s already racked up over 500 minutes of competitive senior football and looks more than at home.

Image 6 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 45. Adil Aouchiche Age: 18

Club: Saint-Etienne

Position: CM Adil Aouchiche has already been rewarded with a league start at Paris Saint-Germain, in the dog-eat-dog squad to beat all others. Yet he turned his back on the champions, opting for relegation-battling Saint-Etienne instead, where he’s found more minutes and developed under the watchful eye of Claude Puel. Aouchiche is an excellent game-reader and can unleash a shot from distance. He could well develop into a neat midfield partner for Paul Pogba in the national set-up.

Image 7 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 44. Louie Barry Age: 17

Club: Aston Villa

Position: ST The only English kid to ever come through La Masia, Louie Barry is a superstar in waiting. At just 17 he already has a mightily impressive goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup, while his decision-making and composure set him apart from others in his age group. England will want to make sure he commits to the Three Lions - he’s also eligible for Ireland.

Image 8 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 43. Benoit Badiashile Age: 19

Club: AS Monaco

Position: CB Compared to Samuel Umtiti, Benoit Badiashile has the same physique and strong left foot. The youngster is an uncut gem and in Monaco’s ever-improving set-up, he’s refining himself into a better defender by the week.

Image 9 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 42. Karim Adeyemi Age: 18

Club: Red Bull Salzburg

Position: ST Red Bull clubs know talent: Karim Adeyemi is a Bavaria-born forward who left Bayern Munich’s academy to accelerate his development, now at Salzburg behind Patson Daka in the pecking order. At just 18, Adeyemi must be hoping he’s on the Haaland conveyor belt: he’s eligible for Romania and Nigeria as well as Germany, too - though a Bundesliga transfer seems inevitable at some point.

Image 10 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 41. Folarin Balogun Age: 19

Club: Arsenal

Position: ST The kid they call Flo seems likely to fly the London Colney nest soon. Arsenal have been excited about Balogun since he buried a hat-trick of penalties in a youth game and now he’s showing ability off the bench for the first team. Balogun is speedy, two-footed and loves to open up his body to shoot - no wonder he models his game on clubmate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Image 11 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 40. Charles De Ketelaere Age: 19

Club: Club Brugge

Position: AM Belgium has talent factories to rival any in Europe right now and Charles De Ketelaere is a Belgian Promising Talent of the year 2020 winner following in the footsteps of Romelu Lukaku. CDK has a wand of a left foot, is a great presser and has already represented the national side - his future lies outside Belgium, for sure.

Image 12 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 39. Facundo Pellistri Age: 19

Club: Manchester United

Position: RW Already averaging a goal or assist every other game in Manchester United’s youth teams, Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri is thought to be the next big thing in the Uruguayan game. The teen’s recommendation reportedly came courtesy of former Red Devil Diego Forlan himself - now he’s tussling with Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood for the right-wing spot. It’s the battle of the wonderkids.

Image 13 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 38. Bryan Gil Age: 19

Club: Eibar (on loan from Sevilla)

Position: LW The first player born in the 21st century to score in La Liga, Bryan Gil is on his second loan spell away from Sevilla and has represented his country at every level. He’s poised for a big career at a club who have a rich history with wingers.

Image 14 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 37. Michael Olise Age: 19

Club: Reading

Position: AM He’s been in the Chelsea and Manchester City academies but Michael Olise is gradually developing in the rough and tumble of Championship spotlights, becoming a pillar in a Reading team who have blown hot and cold. Not only is Olise extremely versatile and naturally creative but he puts a shift in for his side - this is his breakout season, with four goals so far this term.

Image 15 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 36. Yari Verschaeren Age: 19

Club: Anderlecht

Position: AM Yari Verschaeren is 5’6, slender and resembles Julian Draxler. He’s not supremely strong and doesn’t have quicksilver pace in his locker. What the young Belgian does possess, however, is a close control that can’t be taught, the ability to drop a shoulder and wriggle free from his marker and comfort on either foot. He should develop into a top attacking talent in time.

Image 16 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 35. Ki-Jana Hoever Age: 18

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Position: RB He’s come through the Ajax academy, worked with Jurgen Klopp and now he’s under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo: that’s a hell of an education. Ki-Jana Hoever is incredibly intelligent, assured and composed, on and off the ball, with Klopp himself calling the youngster “a joy to watch”. He’s behind Nelson Semedo at Molineux but he’s destined for the stars.

Image 17 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 34. Joshua Zirkzee Age: 19

Club: Bayern Munich

Position: ST It is legitimately possible that Joshua Zirkzee will succeed Robert Lewandowski in Bayern Munich’s frontline. The Dutch striker has played against Tottenham in the Champions League last season and has already scored winners in the Bundesliga. He’s tipped for big things and learning in the perfect environment right now.

Image 18 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 33. Neco Williams Age: 19

Club: Liverpool

Position: RB Well, the last right-back to come through the Reds’ academy was alright, wasn’t he? Like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams is a good reader of the game, powerful and calm in possession. He’s now a full Welsh international and a dependable deputy at Liverpool - and all before his 20th birthday.

Image 19 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 32. Naci Unuvar Age: 17

Club: Ajax

Position: LW A right-footed creator who can cut in from the left, Naci Unuvar’s future isn’t set in stone: he could still end up excelling in any number of positions. The signs are great so far though. Unuvar has unbelievable balance, vision and flair, while his passing is everything you’d expect from someone in the Ajax set-up. Look out for the outside-of-the-right-boot balls he plays with more ease and deftness that most players could manage with the inside of their foot.

Image 20 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) 31. William Saliba Age: 19

Club: Nice (on loan from Arsenal)

Position: CB Make no mistake about it, William Saliba is still predicted a big future despite the tumultuous season he’s had so far. Saliba is years ahead of his contemporaries with a cool head, strong frame and excellent reading of the game. He’s still one of the most interesting talents in French football and will make a fine partner for Gabriel at Arsenal once he’s integrated into the Gunners’ side.

Image 21 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 30. Thiago Almada Age: 19

Club: Velez Sarsfield

Position: AM Capable in any role across midfield, shorter than your average attacker, tenacious and Argentinian… remind you of anyone? Almada has drawn more comparisons to Carlos Tevez actually than Maradona but the youngster is getting plenty of game-time under his belt. He’s already hit double-figures in Argentina. United, City and Arsenal were linked with him - but could he end up at Leeds United? “I would like Marcelo Bielsa to coach me,” he told TyC Sports. “I am calm. Whether it happens or not, we have to see.”

Image 22 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 29. Jeremy Doku Age: 18

Club: Stade Rennais

Position: RW Belgian winger Doku is already impressing in Ligue 1 after Rennes paid upwards of £20m for his services last autumn. What really raises the pulse about the youngster is his ability to stop to a standstill before accelerating past his man, though his strength, low centre of gravity and rocket of a right foot will put you in mind of Sadio Mane. He’s still so very young and will only grow from here.

Image 23 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 28. Joao Pedro Age: 19

Club: Watford

Position: ST In 2017, Watford signed Fluminense prospect, Richarlison, for £11m. They made almost £30m profit on the forward when Everton came knocking - so eyebrows were suitably raised when the Hornets raided the same club for Joao Pedro in January 2020. Like Richarlison, Pedro is right-footed, lightning-fast, tall and strong. He’s already bamboozling Championship defenders and with vision that perhaps even predecessor Richarlison doesn’t have, it looks like Watford will be batting away more bids for another Brazilian youngster before long.

Image 24 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 27. Youssoufa Moukoko Age: 16

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Position: ST The youngest Champions League and Bundesliga player ever, Youssoufa Moukoko is already seeing out games at Borussia Dortmund, replacing Erling Haaland off the bench. He seems the complete package: the Cameroon-born striker is strong, quick, a great dribbler and comfortable on either foot. He’s at the perfect club for a 16-year-old to develop, too.

Image 25 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 26. Ander Barrenetxea Age: 19

Club: Real Sociedad

Position: LW Leggy Basque winger Ander Barrenetxea is already a fixture at Real Sociedad and improving with every chance he gets in the first team. Predominantly right-footed, he leans to his left as he dribbles, using the outside of his right boot to control the ball. He has great touch, is confident at drawing fouls and winning one-on-ones. He’s a Pep Guardiola-type winger: think of Ferran Torres’s comfort both cutting in and taking on full-backs down the touchline. Barrenetxea is naturally creative too and his passing range is really impressive.

Image 26 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 25. Yunus Musah Age: 18

Club: Valencia

Position: RW One that got away for Arsenal, Valencia attacker Yunus Musah is already turning heads in La Liga at the tender age of 18. He’s incredibly quick, two-footed and always looking to whip in a cross; in a recent game against Real Valladolid, he evoked the spirit of peak Gareth Bale, outrunning a full-back by taking the outside lane, sprinting around the pitch in a stunning 40-yard burst of pace. “We're monitoring him,” said England boss Gareth Southgate. “He's been with us in the last couple of months and we'd very much like his future to be with us.” He’s got a job on his hands: the New York-born Musah has played friendlies for the USA but is also eligible for Ghana and Italy as well as the Three Lions.

Image 27 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 24. Rayan Ait-Nouri Age: 19

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers (on loan from Angers)

Position: LB Rayan Ait-Nouri is not your average left-back. While many full-backs convert after being failed wingers in their youth, Ait-Nouri is incredibly good defensively without compromising his attacking output. The French youngster often drifts inwards to feel like an auxiliary midfielder but is still capable of whipping crosses with finesse. Wolves have an option to buy him with their loan deal.

Image 28 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 23. Florian Wirtz Age: 17

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Position: AM It’s lazy to label Florian Wirtz the “new Kai Havertz” simply because they both play in similar positions and made their breakthroughs at Bayer Leverkusen - but looking at Wirtz’s numbers for the German side, it’s easy to get excited about him making a Havertz-like impression. A shining light of Leverkusen post-lockdown, the 17-year-old became his club's youngest ever player last year. Since then, he’s added goals to his considerable attacking threat: he’s a brilliant passer, has great close control and his awareness of the picture in the final third belies his years. He could become very special.

Image 29 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 22. Billy Gilmour Age: 19

Club: Chelsea

Position: CM When asked if he could see himself playing for England, Billy Gilmour replied, “No because I’m Scottish.” It’s that no-nonsense attitude that’s taking him places. Gilmour has an FA Cup masterclass against Liverpool under his belt and he already looks like a star, despite his small stature. He’s a Jorginho-type midfielder for Chelsea, capable of beating a press with his feints and delivering excellent passes. He needs to play regularly: he looks excellent for his age.

Image 30 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 21. Gabriel Veron Age: 18

Club: Palmeiras

Position: ST You know you’re old when you remember the former Inter Milan, Lazio, Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder that Gabriel Veron is named after. The 18-year-old is a fixture for Copa Libertadores finalists Palmeiras, showing strength, pace and finishing that single him out in his age bracket - he won the Golden Ball at the 2019 U-17 World Cup, with similar verve and power that Phil Foden displayed to win it two years’ prior. Veron, dare we say it, could take to English football better than his namesake.

Image 31 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 20. Harvey Elliott Age: 17

Club: Blackburn Rovers (on loan from Liverpool)

Position: RW The youngest player to play in the Premier League and the EFL Cup, Harvey Elliott left Fulham to join Liverpool, amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The attraction from Europe’s big guns was warranted. Elliott has flair and pace in abundance, an eye for splitting defences with his passing and decision-making that belies his age. His stunning strike against Millwall summed up his season so far. Mo Salah had better watch his back when he returns from loan.

Image 32 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 19. Tanguy Nianzou Age: 18

Club: Bayern Munich

Position: CB Tanguy Nianzou looks like a classic Bayern centre-back in the making: tall, strong, composed under pressure and with passing ability to make any libero weep with envy. The Frenchman may well end up as Jerome Boateng’s successor or he might re-model himself as a defensive midfielder. The sky’s the limit either way.

Image 33 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 18. Kang-in Lee Age: 19

Club: Valencia

Position: AM Son Heung-min is busy staking his claim for being the best Asian footballer, potentially, ever. Fellow South Korean Kang-in Lee is waiting in the wings to assume the mantle. Lee is a different prospect; you’ll find him closer to the halfway line than Son but he’s a gifted passer, intense presence off the ball and he’s a bustling ball of energy on the ball. He may well end up a No.8 but he looks impressive on the wing or through the centre for Valencia.

Image 34 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) 17. Amad Diallo Age: 18

Club: Manchester United

Position: RW Manchester United shelled out nearly £20m on Amad Diallo in response to missing out on Jadon Sancho, despite the fact the Ivorian couldn’t join the club until the following transfer window. It could have been a masterstroke of a deal. Diallo has superb technical ability and a work-rate to match. The winger is diminutive with a low centre of gravity; he loves nothing more than taking on left-backs before cutting in to set up teammates. Much is expected of him over the next few years.

Image 35 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 16. Jamal Musiala Age: 17

Club: Bayern Munich

Position: AM It’s really not talked about enough that England have a talent currently ripping up the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich’s senior side. That he’s barely older than Beyonce’s Crazy In Love is even more flabbergasting. Jamal Musiala is an ex-Chelsea academy star who moved to Germany in search of minutes. He’s played across the frontline for Bayern’s youth side and made the step up to the A-team - and not looked out of place. He has a goal every 109 minutes in the Bundesliga so far. He’s going to the top.

Image 36 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 15. Fabio Silva Age: 18

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Position: ST Fabio Silva doesn’t come across as quick, strong or intense but his natural gravity to get the ball to feet and force goalkeepers into saves is something that doesn’t come around very often. The Portuguese youngster may have cost £30m but he’s always been seen very much as one for the future. That was until Raul Jimenez got injured. Silva’s education has been accelerated as he develops physically as well as getting to grips with the most competitive league in the world. It might take a while to click but the signs are good. He looks Cavani-esque both with his hair and the way he moves in the box. If he turns out as good, Wolves will have one hell of a striker.

Image 37 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 14. Mohamed Ihattaren Age: 18

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Position: RW “I must admit that I don’t really like talking about myself,” Mohamed Ihattaren told Goal.com, “but I do think I’ve got something special.” The Netherlands agreed: they desperately wanted the attacking midfielder to reject Morocco’s advances of a national call-up to join the Oranje. It’s hard to believe Ihattaren is just 18. His silky movement, height and wicked left foot have drawn comparisons to fellow Dutch/Morrocan Hakim Ziyech; he’s similarly icy and plays the game with minimalism, only taking as many touches as he needs instead of overplaying it. It’s easy to see why so many big European clubs have tabs on him.

Image 38 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 13. Rayan Cherki Age: 17

Club: Olympique Lyonnais

Position: AM Karim Benzema, Houssem Aouar and Hatem Ben Arfa have all come through the Lyon academy, heavily invested in since the club’s glory days of the mid-2000s in an effort to compete with the better bankrolled PSG. Rayan Cherki may turn out to be the academy’s biggest star yet. Cherki grew up playing street football on the concrete streets of Lyon and it shows in the playful bounce to his game. The attacker has a velvet first touch, a knack for evading pressure and adapts his game accordingly to where he’s deployed in the midfield, seemingly knowing innately which angles work for him to swivel and play in teammates. Every time he receives a pass, it feels like he might do something special.

Image 39 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 12. Reinier Age: 18

Club: Borussia Dortmund (on loan from Real Madrid)

Position: AM Real Madrid dropped €30 million for Reinier’s services after the Brazilian teen dazzled at Flamengo, before sending him off to get minutes at Borussia Dortmund. If he doesn’t succeed with that education, something’s gone terribly wrong. The No.10 has samba flair to take you back to the glory days of Brazilian attackers. He has effortless control, unbelievable pass selection and doesn’t mind getting stuck in to win possession back. His loan spell in the Bundesliga is going to be fascinating.

Image 40 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 11. Gabriel Martinelli Age: 19

Club: Arsenal

Position: LW Gabriel Martinelli already has goals against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. He has a goal or an assist every other game for Arsenal and his physical prowess for such a young footballer is extraordinary: he’s devilishly quick and strong, and he’s fantastic in the air. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing on for three more years, the contingency plan is clear; Martinelli is set to assume the reins after the Gabonese striker departs. But dare we say it, he’d be ready right now but for recent injuries: the Brazilian is intense off the ball, a threat in or around the box and he epitomises the confidence his countrymen have made their own. His return to Arsenal recently gave them their much-needed kick up the backside. He could be integral to their revival.

Image 41 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 10. Takefuso Kubo Age: 19

Club: Getafe (on loan from Real Madrid)

Position: AM Takefusa Kubo was at La Masia, before Barcelona were found to have violated FIFA’s international transfer policy for under-18 youths. The fact that he joined Real Madrid via FC Tokyo only makes his origin story all the more intriguing. ‘Take’ might be the most beguiling Japanese talent we’ve ever seen. He’s short, left-footed and dribbles likes he’s on a deadline; with his shaggy hair and smile it’s easy to have imagined him assuming a Messi-shaped place in Barca hearts. He’s already sparkling in La Liga too, dictating games and bending play to his will. He’s the real deal.

Image 42 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 9. Mason Greenwood Age: 19

Club: Manchester United

Position: RW The sophomore season was always going to be a little trickier for Mason Greenwood but there’s no doubting that he’s still got infinite talent. The United star is a natural finisher, the like of which has rarely been seen in players his age, and his decision-making in key moments has been excellent at times. He just needs to deliver consistently. Regardless of woes this season, Greenwood remains an elite ball-striker with both feet and a ruthless operator in transition. When he opens up his body to shoot, there’s only ever one outcome.

Image 43 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 8. Bukayo Saka Age: 19

Club: Arsenal

Position: RW Bukayo Saka lived on the other side of London as a child. He always felt like an outsider; the kid who fell asleep in the car on the way home from training. Nothing really separated him from his contemporaries at a young age but the more he plays for Arsenal, the more he seems to download new patches to his game. Saka burst into the Arsenal side as a left-back and conquered the entire flank for the Gunners. He’s played in midfield, at left-wing and moved to right-wing to outshine Willian and Nicolas Pepe. Wherever he plays, he’s usually Arsenal’s best player. His decision-making is second to none, his positioning is mature and his passing, shooting and crossing seems to improve every week. He’s already a star - he may well be Arsenal’s best prospect since Jack Wilshere.

Image 44 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 7. Eduardo Camavinga Age: 18

Club: Stade Rennais

Position: CM It’s only that Eduardo Camavinga has such a youthful smile that you’d believe he’s 18 years old. He plays football like a veteran midfielder: like the lovechild of Pogba and Kante with a long-legged stride, incredible intensity and a hunger to cover every blade of grass. The young Frenchman is a big reason that Rennes reached the Champions League. After man of the match performances against PSG, an overhead kick going in on his international debut and dominant solo performances in big games for Rennes, it’s a matter of when rather than if he packs his bags for bigger things. He’s already one of the best midfielders in the league: it’s scary that he’ll only grow.

Image 45 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 6. Ryan Gravenberch Age: 18

Club: Ajax

Position: CM 6’3, capable of playing as a No.6, No.8 and No.10 to a high level and secure in possession for Ajax, it’s no wonder that the world is beginning to fawn over Ryan Gravenberch. The race is on for big clubs to bring him to their side: he’s already outgrowing everyone. While some midfielders can boast his passing ability or defensive resilience, it’s the combination of factors that make Gravenberch quite this exciting. He plays the game like he’s done so for decades: he’s reliable for Ajax and he feels capable of slotting into a huge midfield already at such a young age. An elite side will come knocking for him: you heard it here first.

Image 46 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 5. Giovanni Reyna Age: 18

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Position: AM Dortmund have Sancho, Haaland and Reyna all available in attack; born in Camberwell, Leeds and Sunderland respectively. Oh, what England might look like in a parallel universe. Giovanni Reyna is US national legend Claudio Reyna’s son, named after Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Football is in his blood. It shows. He approaches the edge of an 18-yard box like few footballers his age: he’s so confident and assured and he usually makes the right pass. Reyna has everything a top playmaker possesses. His close control is otherworldly, he draws fouls expertly and fittingly for a BVB boy, his pressing is good too. He’s good in transition and becoming a reliable source of assists for one of the biggest sides in Europe: he could surpass his dad in no time at all.

Image 47 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 4. Curtis Jones Age: 19

Club: Liverpool

Position: CM Curtis Jones was one of the mostly-teenage side that defeated Everton in the FA Cup at Anfield in 2020. Jones’s goal, a curling strike into the top corner, won the tie - though, after the game, the youngster might have come off as arrogant to some to suggest he should be in the first team, rather than accepting scraps of chances in the cups. Less than a year later, he was exemplary in midfield against Tottenham in a top-of-the-table clash, dictating play in midfield, helping to stretch the defence and showing considerable improvement to become a technically secure, reliable player, without having had the flair coached out of his game altogether. Jones is now at home in one of the best teams in the country. This is a different era, now. Jones isn’t “the new Gerrard” or “the new McManaman” though he’s shown he can ape both legends in the best things about his game. He looks here to stay in Liverpool’s side though, either way - he’s ever-developing and an extremely intelligent footballer to boot.

Image 48 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 3. Pedri Age: 18

Club: Barcelona

Position: AM Pedri scored his first-ever Barcelona goal in the Champions League against Ferencvaros, before taking a taxi home. The 5’9 Canary Islands-born winger - born Pedro Gonzalez - is old enough to take defences apart, but not old enough to learn to drive in Catalonia. Pedri is bound to draw comparisons to Messi with his slight figure and dribbling skills but he looks more like Andres Iniesta for a new generation: he has the output and the press intensity, for a start. He’s two-footed, drifts into the box unnoticed he’s already made a fool of Juan Cuadrado in Europe. Football is perhaps less aesthetic than it used to be but Pedri is still lovely to watch. He looks effortless, he has a great shift of gear and he’s so calm under pressure that when stops on the ball, it feels like he’s the only player on the field. At £5m, he could be one of the greatest bargain signings of all time if he plays his cards right.

Image 49 of 50 (Image credit: PA) 2. Jude Bellingham Age: 17

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Position: AM “The only thing I was bothered about while making my decision [to leave Birmingham City] was playing football, and [Dortmund] was the best place to do that,” Jude Bellingham exclusively told FourFourTwo in our Awards issue in December 2020. “It’s as clear as day that if you come here and do the right things, you’re going to get your opportunity.” We’ll be honest with you: at times during that chat with young Jude, we forgot we were speaking to someone more than ten years our junior. Not just because he’s 6’1, either. Jude Bellingham is scarily mature. He’s calm, steely and well-rounded as an athlete. The ball sticks to his feet: he seems stronger than most players older than him, quicker too, braver, faster and as if the entire pitch is just a picture in his mind and he can play out exactly what he wants to happen at will. The most exciting thing, though? We still have no idea what this guy will become. He could be an all-action box-to-box midfielder, a false nine, a tricky winger, complete No.10 or all the above in the same game. He is perhaps the most exciting young talent that England has produced since Wayne Rooney. Oh we know you’ll remember this name.