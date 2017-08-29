Ravel Morrison set for career revival mission... in Mexico

The Mirror have reported that former England youth international Morrison will join the Mexican side on a one-year loan deal, with the option to buy included at the end of the contract.

The 24-year-old will join Atlas during a tough time – the Guadalajara side are currently fighting relegation and still suffering from the loss of their captain Rafa Marquez, who has been sanctioned by the U.S Treasury Department for an alleged connection to drug trafficking.

Morrison was tipped for greatness and spoken about in the same breath as Paul Pogba during his time as a Manchester United youngster. However, due to problems on and off the field, his career has dwindled with short-term stints at Birmingham, West Ham, QPR, Cardiff and Lazio.

It was reported that Harry Redknapp was open to taking Morrison on loan at Birmingham for the season (where he'd been on trial this summer), but a move never materialised and Morrison will apparently meet up with his new team-mates imminently.

