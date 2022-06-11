Republic of Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Republic of Ireland v Scotland live stream, Saturday 11 June, 5:00pm BST

Looking for a Republic of Ireland v Scotland live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

Ireland are in need of a morale-boosting victory against Scotland on Saturday after a poor start to their Nations League campaign, but the Scots travel to Dublin on a high after beating Armenia.

Steve Clarke’s men were left distraught after losing their play-off semi-final 3-1 to Ukraine at Hampden Park last week, ending their dream of reaching a first World Cup since 1998.

But they bounced back in confident fashion, as goals from Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna earned a confident 2-0 win at home to the Armenians on Wednesday.

That result put the Scots top of their Group B1, despite having played one game less than Ireland and Armenia.

Steven Kenny’s side began their campaign in good spirits following an eight-match unbeaten run, but came unstuck in back-to-back 1-0 losses to Armenia and Ukraine.

A third successive defeat could leave them at risk of relegation from League B and they need to find a way to open the floodgates in attack, after mustering one goal in their last three outings.

Ireland's home form gives them reason to be cheerful though; the defeat to Ukraine was their only loss in Dublin in the last seven games.

This will be the first meeting between the nations since June 2015, when they played out a 1-1 draw in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Kick-off is at 5.00pm BST on Saturday 11 June and the game is being shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.