How to watch Greece vs Denmark: Live streams, TV info for World Cup qualifier

Watch Greece vs Denmark on Thursday as UEFA World Cup qualifying Group C heats up with an important clash in Piraeus, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.

Greece vs Denmark: Key information ► Date: Monday, September 8 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki, Piraeus ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► Free stream: Alpha TV (Greece) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Greece are the early frontrunners in Group C after their thumping 5-1 victory over Belarus last week.

Denmark may be the favourites in the group but they're playing catch-up after being held to a goalless draw by Scotland in Copenhagen.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Greece vs Denmark online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Greece vs Denmark in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Greece vs Denmark on Amazon Prime Video, who have plenty of World Cup qualifiers to go at.

Interestingly, these are now being offered on a pay-per-view basis, at a price of £2.49 per match. You don't need an active Prime membership to buy the live stream.

How to watch Greece vs Denmark in the US

Fans in the US can watch Greece vs Denmark on Fubo Sports Network.

Can I watch Greece vs Denmark for free?

You can watch Greece vs Denmark for free in Greece. The game is with public broadcaster Alpha TV and streaming live on the Alpha TV website.

Watch Greece vs Denmark from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

