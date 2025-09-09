How to watch Armenia vs Ireland: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Evan Ferguson will be looking to add to his haul of six international goals

Watch Armenia vs Ireland as Heimir Hallgrímsson's Irish side look to get their first win of the World Cup 2026 qualification campaign.

Armenia vs Ireland: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, September 9 ► Kick-off time: 17:00 BST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 ET ► Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan ► TV & Streaming: RTÉ 2 (Ireland), Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► FREE stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Group F in UEFA qualifying for next summer's World Cup kicked off last week, with Ireland earning a point against Hungary in Dublin thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Adam Idah.

Armenia, meanwhile, were thumped 5-0 by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, and look like the weakest side in the group. If Ireland have any realistic hopes of making it to the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico next summer, they'll need three points tonight.

Read on as we bring you all the details on how to watch Ireland vs Armenia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Armenia vs Ireland for free?

You can watch Armenia vs Ireland for free in Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ is showing the game.

TV viewers will find the action on RTÉ 2, while those streaming online can use the RTÉ Player browser player.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Ireland.

Watch Armenia vs Ireland from anywhere

Can I watch Armenia vs Ireland in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Armenia vs Ireland on Amazon Prime Video, where several UEFA World Cup qualifiers are live on a pay-per-view basis.

It costs £2.49 to purchase the live stream for the game, and you don't need a Prime subscription to do so.

How to watch Armenia vs Ireland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Armenia vs Ireland on Fox Sports 2 or the Fox Sports app.