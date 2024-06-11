Euro 2024: Who is Leandro Trossard's wife?
Who is Leandro Trossard's wife? Here's everything you need to know about the Belgian forward's other half.
So who is Leandro Trossard's wife? Armed with a renewed vigour on the field, we take a look at the forward's life off the pitch.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard heads to Euro 2024 this summer in the form of his life, having worked his way up to becoming a key member of Mikel Arteta's ever-improving side.
The Belgian, initially signed from Brighton as a rotation option, has registered 19 goal involvements in all competitions in a frontline constantly chopping and changing with players.
Who is Leandro Trossard's wife?
Trossard has been married to Laura Hilven, 31, since 2019 having first met back in 2014 when the forward was playing for Belgian side KRC Genk.
The pair welcomed their first child, Thiago, into the world in 2017 and announced the birth of their second child, Amadeo, in early 2023.
Hilden keeps her private life quiet, rarely seen in public appearances. However, her Instagram feed, which has amassed 28,000 followers, is regularly updated with snaps of her young family.
Previously seen as tournament favourites in recent years, Belgium will be relying on senior players like Trossard to guide them through this summer's tournament as they look to rebuild from the 'Golden Generation' of the past decade.
Rated as eighth-favourites by the bookies, any success for Belgium this summer will undoubtedly be reliant on Trossard's performances.
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.