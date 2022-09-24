Scotland v Republic of Ireland live stream and match preview, Saturday September 24, 7.45pm

Scotland are on a high after their superb win over Ukraine last week and they will be looking for revenge when the Republic of Ireland visit Hampden Park.

The Tartan Army put in one of their best performances under Steve Clarke to blow away the Ukrainians 3-0 on Wednesday night.

John McGinn lashed home a shot to give the hosts a deserved lead in the second half, before Lyndon Dykes stepped off the bench to head home another two goals.

The eye-catching result sent Scotland top of Group B1 and into pole position to earn promotion to League A and a sought-after place in the Euro 2024 play-offs.

It also helped lift the mood in the camp, with the disappointment of a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-final in June still fresh in the memory.

With two games remaining, Scotland are two points clear on top of the group, with Ireland lagging five points behind them in third.

The visitors have reason to be confident though – they hammered Clarke’s side 3-0 in Dublin in their previous meeting in June.

That was the only Nations League victory so far for Stephen Kenny’s men, who also picked up a draw away to Ukraine after back-to-back defeats opened their campaign against Armenia and the Ukrainians.

Ireland sit one point above rock-bottom Armenia, who are currently set to be relegated to League C.

Neither of these sides will be heading to the World Cup 2022 next month, but they will know how important this competition could be to their hopes of reaching the Euros in two years’ time.

It was through the Nations League play-offs that Scotland reached Euro 2020 last summer, ending a 23-year wait for a major tournament appearance.

Nathan Patterson was stretchered off against Ukraine and will miss out, with Aaron Hickey looking likeliest to deputise.

Dykes’ double from the bench puts him in contention to start, as Clarke could consider some rotation amid a run of three games in six days.

Ireland are without Caoimhin Kelleher and Enda Stevens through injury, while Robbie Brady is back in the fold after 18 months out of the national team set-up.

Form

Scotland: WWLWL

Republic of Ireland: DWLLW

Referee

Switzerland's Sandro Scharer will be the referee for Scotland v Republic of Ireland.

Stadium

Scotland v Republic of Ireland is being played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Other games

Ukraine are away to Armenia earlier in the day, with that one kicking off at 3pm.

Next up, Ireland host Armenia and Scotland are away to Ukraine on Tuesday 27 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Saturday September 24

