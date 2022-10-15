Southampton vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Sunday 16 October, 2.00pm BST

Looking for a Southampton vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered.

Two teams in contrasting form face off at St. Mary’s on Sunday, as Southampton are at risk of dropping into the relegation zone if they lose to revitalised West Ham.

Saints have hit a major slump recently and head into this clash on a four-match losing run.

A 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend was the latest setback in a run that has also seen Ralph Hassenhutl’s men fall to Wolves, Aston Villa and Everton.

Southampton are now in a precarious position in the table, hovering one point above the relegation zone in 17th place at the start of the weekend.

West Ham, meanwhile, have found some form recently after a difficult start to the campaign.

David Moyes’ side are targeting a fifth consecutive win in all competitions on the south coast, which could move them into the top half of the table and close the gap on the European positions.

The east London side beat Anderlecht 2-1 on Thursday in the Europa Conference League, Jarrod Bowen continuing his hot streak with a third goal in four games.

Saints came out on top in this fixture last season with a 3-1 win in March, while they also beat the Hammers 3-2 in London last December.

Hassenhutl has to deal with the absence of Moussa Djenepo through illness, while Oriol Romeu is not yet ready to return.

Thilo Kehrer is fit enough to feature for West Ham and Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma are recovering from illness, but Maxwel Cornet will miss out.

Form

Southampton: LLLLW

West Ham: WWWWL

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Southampton vs West Ham.

Stadium

Southampton vs West Ham will be played at St. Mary's.

Other games

Southampton vs West Ham is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday, along with Aston Villa v Chelsea, Leeds United v Arsenal and Manchester United v Newcastle.

The late game, and final match of the weekend in the Premier League, is Liverpool v Manchester City at 4.30pm.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST on Sunday 16 October and it isn't being shown on TV in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

