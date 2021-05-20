Spain Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Spain's Euro 2020 fixtures begin against Sweden on home turf in Seville on June 14, when they kick off their quest to reclaim the European crown.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Spain Euro 2020 fixtures

June 14: Sweden, 8pm

June 19: Poland, 8pm

June 23: Slovakia, 5pm

Spain are three-time winners of the tournament, most recently in 2012, and are among the leading contenders to go all the way this summer.

After winning back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, becoming the first nation to defend the crown, they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Italy in the Last-16 of Euro 2016.

Luis Enrique’s side breezed through qualifying undefeated, finishing five points clear of second-placed Sweden to top Group F.

They will face the Swedes once again in their opening game on June 14, before meeting Poland in Seville on June 19.

Spain finish off with a game against Slovakia on June 23, again at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

The winners of Group E will face the third-placed side in Group A, B, C or D.

The second-placed team in the group will play the runners-up of Group D in the last-16: England, Croatia, Czech Republic or Scotland.