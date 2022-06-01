Spain’s Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With Spain’s Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 8th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The sixteen team tournament runs from 6th - 31st July. Spain already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

Spain are in Group B and will face Germany, Denmark and Finland in the group stages.

Spain are considered one of the favourites for the tournament thanks to the large number of Barcelona players in their squad.

Spain’s Euro 2022 fixtures

Friday 8th July

Spain vs Finland (17:00 GMT, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes)

Tuesday 12th July

Germany vs Spain (20:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium, London)

Saturday 16th July

Denmark vs Spain (20:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium, London)

Spain’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Spain play if they top the group?

If Spain win Group B, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group A. This will be one of England, Austria, Northern Ireland or Norway. The quarter-final match would take place on Thursday 21st July at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Spain’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Spain play if they come second in the group?

If Spain come second in Group B, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group A. The quarter-final match would take place on Wednesday 20th July at the Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.