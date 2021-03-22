SPECIAL OFFER: Get 5 issues of FourFourTwo for just £5

For a limited time only, you can get five issues of FourFourTwo for just £5. Been thinking of giving an FFT sub a go, but can't make up your mind? This is your chance! With the Euros coming up this summer, it's the perfect time to get involved.

SPECIAL OFFER Get 5 issues of FourFourTwo for £5

That’s a huge saving on shop price; a deal so good it makes Niko Kranjcar on a free look wildly extravagant.

A FourFourTwo subscription will not only give you (or a loved one) all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly crafted content you love about the magazine already - and for a cheaper price! - but you’ll also receive special subs editions of the mag, which are better looking than Iran’s 2018 World Cup squad.

And, of course, the real dealbreaker: you don’t even have to leave your house, which is pretty handy in the times we're in. You'll never have to miss an issue from the comfort of your home.

Recent editions of the mag have included interviews with the likes of Arsene Wenger, David Ginola and Thierry Henry. We’ve counted down the 100 greatest Premier League players of all time, celebrated Brazil on the 50th anniversary of the nation's glorious yet ultimately doomed 1970 World Cup side and told the untold stories of Diego Maradona's extraordinary life. If this sounds like a bit of you, then subscribe today.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get the first five issues for £5