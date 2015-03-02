Stats Zone's best-ever passing goals: Stankovic, Gervinho, Young... but who's No.1?

Keen to get your hands on the new version of Stats Zone? Of course you are. Download for iOS or Android now!

10) Neymar, BARCELONA vs Celtic (Dec 2013)

The Brazilian netted a hat-trick in this 6-1 Champions League demolition of the Scots, tapping in his first to cap a neat 26-pass move from the La Liga giants. Eventually, Alexis Sanchez's delicious dink found an onrushing Martin Montoya, who squared for Neymar to do the rest.

9) Michu, SWANSEA vs Norwich (Dec 2012)

Remember this chap? The net-busting Spaniard who bagged 22 goals in 43 appearances in his first season? Yeah, him. Well, one of those was this crucial effort against Norwich. With the Swans trailing 3-0 at half-time, the new man from Rayo Vallecano threatened a comeback five minutes into the second half by finishing off this 28-pass build-up. Swansea lost 4-3, with Michu adding a 90th-minute consolation.

8) Stevan Jovetic, Sunderland vs MAN CITY (Dec 2014)

Stats Zone isn't able to do Sergio Aguero's lovely assist true justice – a deft flick to tee up his Montenegrin team-mate for the finish – but it can demonstrate the patient build-up from Manuel Pellegrini's men in their 4-1 win. What started from right-back with Pablo Zabaleta finished 29 passes later with Jovetic rifling home. Nice.

7) Ki Sung-yueng, Man United vs SWANSEA (August 2014)

"Pass... pass... pass... pass... pass... pass... guess we should probably do something now. GOAL!" Pretty much how Swansea opened the scoring at Old Trafford en route to their 2-1 opening-day win earlier this season. Gylfi Sigurdsson grabbed his first assist of the campaign, laying off for South Korea star Ki to lash home after 29 passes were strung together.

6) Mario Balotelli, MAN CITY vs Aston Villa (Dec 2010)

The madcap Italian had shown flashes of his brilliance before Christmas 2010 – braces against West Brom (plus a red card) and Salzburg, in particular – but, like the player who currently graces a pitch at Anfield, lacked consistenty. No surprise then, that this hat-trick against Aston Villa (two of them penalties) was followed by just two more goals for the rest of the season. This strike, Man City's third of the afternoon inside 30 minutes, capped a 32-pass blitz – albeit only six of them in Villa's half.

5) Gervinho, Wigan vs ARSENAL (Dec 2011)

There were some good times for the Ivorian at Arsenal, who lasted just two seasons at the Emirates Stadium. This goal was the third in Arsene Wenger's side's 4-0 win at the DW Stadium, a finish into the ground after Ali Al-Habsi had palmed away Robin van Persie's initial effort. The Gunners' work through the middle before was a joy to behold, though – 33 passes of pure, unadulterated teamwork.

4) Dejan Stankovic, INTER vs Tottenham (Oct 2010)

The highest-ranking Champions League goal on this list came in October 2010, when Inter edged a sensational game at the San Siro. Javier Zanetti and Samuel Eto'o fired the hosts into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes, after Spurs' Heurelho Gomes was sent off after just eight, before Stankovic popped in No.3 on 14 minutes following a mazy assault (35 passes) on the visitors' goal. Eto'o made it 4-0 before the break, but Spurs threatened a comeback in the second half thanks to Gareth Bale's dazzling hat-trick.

3) Ashley Young, Blackburn vs MAN UNITED (Apr 2012)

There's not really a lot going on in this one until Antonio Valencia decides to get his skates on. United exchange 38 passes outside of Blackburn's final third before their versatile Ecuadorian gets bored, races forward and squares another for Ashley Young to turn and fire home a brilliant strike for Fergie's fliers. This result put them five points clear. Sergio Aguero said no.

2) Morgan Schneiderlin, SOUTHAMPTON vs Newcastle (Sep 2014)

It's all about the finish here. Southampton's tippy-tappy back-and-forth is eventually worked to the Frenchman, who has time to stop in the Newcastle box, check inside and curl home a glorious last-minute fourth in the St Mary's rout. The Magpies had been comfortably downed by this point, but the Saints' 40-pass move made tired legs even wearier.

1) Nacer Chadli, TOTTENHAM vs QPR (Aug 2014)

Behold, Stats Zone's passiest goal ever! And by quite a distance too. At 48 passes, Nacer Chadli's header against a hapless QPR side is eight better than its closest competitor. Tottenham worked the ball right to left, switched it to the opposite flank again and then finally inside, where Erik Lamela produced the decisive magic. Those two green stars are the Argentine beating players, before his clipped cross was headed home with aplomb by Chadli. What's more, every Spurs player touched the ball during the move. Well done, men.

