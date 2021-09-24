Tottenham Hotspur squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

Where do you even begin with Tottenham? So much has happened (or not happened) over the summer that last season feels more like two seasons ago.

Then again, perhaps that's a good thing for Spurs fans, as they saw their side record their lowest Premier League finish since 2009, winding up in 7th and ending the campaign manager-less after the deeply unpopular Jose Mourinho was sacked.

After a search for Mourinho's successor descended almost into the realms of parody at times - as candidate after candidate fell by the wayside - former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo took over the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That's not been the biggest story on that side of North London this summer, though - oh no. That would be the speculation - and outright drama - surrounding the future of one Harry Kane.

The Golden Boot winner and Spurs' talisman told the club towards the end of last season that he wanted to leave - and, after helping England to the Euro 2020 final, he failed to report for his first day back at training.

Kane believed that he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave this summer - but how much does that actually mean? Not a lot, it would appear.

Well, Kane is back and looking for a second successive Golden Boot. It must feel like a new signing...

In terms of incomings, it's been a quiet one for Spurs ahead of what feels like a season of transition. Winger Bryan Gil ( / 1960s Ringo Star / Howard Wolowitz from The Big Bang Theory) is the marquee signing, if you like, arriving from Sevilla in a deal which saw Erik Lamela heading the other way, while goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and centre-half Cristian Romero have both signed from Atalanta.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Pierluigi Gollini

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp

Forwards: Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Jack Clarke, Bryan Gil

