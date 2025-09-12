The Ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz
It's the ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz... so do you know your Goldstone from your Gross?
It's the ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz… how well do you know your Seagulls?
Our ultimate quiz is primed with 40 questions on all things Brighton, spanning the days in the Football League to qualifying for European football, and everything in between.
Just a heads-up: If you sign in to FourFourTwo, we can give you a hint for this one by taking away one of the wrong answers. Feel free to drop your score in the comments, too, and there are loads more quizzes waiting for you below.
You’ve just proven your knowledge of the Seagulls. But the final whistle hasn't blown yet: we've got more quizzes lined up, courtesy of Kwizly.
First up, a test for the transfer market experts. Can you name Brighton's top 20 record sales?
Then, a trip back in time for a couple of clashes from yesteryear: can you name Brighton's line-up from the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in 2018? And then, see if you can name the Brighton line-up that beat Chelsea 4-1 in 2022.
