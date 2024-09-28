Line-up quiz! Can you name the Brighton line-up that beat Chelsea 4-1 in 2022?

Your latest FourFourTwo line-up quiz is here and with Chelsea set to host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, we're revisiting a recent clash between the two sides.

The Londonders visited Brighton in October 2022, with new Chelsea boss Graham Potter going up against the side he had left earlier that season. It was one that one side would remember fondly.

The home fans were booing their former boss before the game on what turned out to be a miserable afternoon for Potter.

Chelsea slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the Amex Stadium and Premier League quiz for you is to name the Seagulls starting XI that day, from front to back.

