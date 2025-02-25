Line-up quiz! Can you name Brighton's line-up from the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in 2018?

Time for your latest FourFourTwo line-up quiz - and this one's taking you down to the south coast.

With Brighton hosting Bournemouth on Tuesday evening, we're asking you to revisit the two team's second-ever Premier League clash, which took place on New Year's Day, 2018.

While both clubs currently harbour European ambitions, back in the 2017/18 season avoiding relegation was their key objectives, with both sides successfully steering clear of the drop.

QUIZ: Can you name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season?

The 2017/18 Premier League season was Brighton's first top-flight campaign since they were relegated from the old Division 1 in 1983, with manager Chris Hughton steering the Seagulls to a 15th-place finish.

Bournemouth were relative Premier League veterans, having won promotion in 2015 under boss Eddie Howe and achieved a top-half finish in 2016/17.

Both sides have now truly consolidated themselves in the top flight, but our task for you is to cast your minds back to January 2018 when the two south coast teams were making their early Premier League waves and began that calendar with an exciting 2-2 draw,

There's no time limit for this quiz and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many players can you name?

