Watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV info for Champions League derby
It doesn't get much more inviting than a Madrid derby in a crucial knockout European game
Watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid as the two stablemates from the Spanish capital meet in the round of 16 first leg in the 2024/2025 Champions League.
Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Real against Atleti, with a free live stream among the TV options, plus the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.
Key information
• Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Date: Tuesday, 4 March, 2025
• Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET
• Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
• Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid FREE Stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)
• Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid for FREE
You catch watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media providing free live TV coverage and streaming for the Champions League clash.
Virgin Media shares rights for select Champions League fixtures with RTÉ in Ireland, but Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid will be shown on Virgin Media Two on this occasion.
You can watch Virgin Media Two on free terrestrial TV in Ireland and you can also watch Real v Atletico online via Virgin Media Play, which comes in app form but also as simply as a browser player with no registration necessary. You can even watch it straight after watching Club Brugge vs Aston Villa in the early kick-off on the same channel.
• Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your Virgin Media coverage when travelling, by using a VPN – more on that below.
How to watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid from anywhere
What if you're away from home for the Madrid derby? That doesn't mean you can't watch the game. Your broadcaster may have geo-restrictions in place but there is a handy solution in the form of a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network - to give it the full name - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it's also great for your internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid on TNT Sports and Discovery+, the main Champions League rights-holder in the UK.
The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1 on TV, with a live stream on Discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports coverage online. Coverage starts directly after Club Brugge v Aston Villa in the early evening slot.
To get TNT Sports online you'll need the Discovery+ Premium plan, which costs £30.99 a month. You can also add TNT Sports to your TV package, whether it's with Sky, Virgin, or EE – prices vary by provider.
Watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid in the US
Paramount+ will have a Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid live stream, as well as every other game Champions League game on Tuesday.
You can watch soccer with the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year.
Where else can I watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid?
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
For full information on global broadcast options, check out our guide to Champions League live streams 2024/25.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
