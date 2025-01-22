WATCH: Why Arsenal are SO good at set-pieces

Arsenal have become a set-piece powerhouse in the Premier League.

It's a transformation driven by the expertise of Nicolas Jover, their set-piece specialist. Without a background as a professional footballer, the Frenchman began his career as a video analyst at Montpellier before moving to Brentford and later Manchester City, where he worked with Mikel Arteta.

This relationship was pivotal, with Arteta bringing Jover to Arsenal to replicate and enhance their shared ideas. Since joining the club in 2021, Jover has reshaped Arsenal’s approach, turning them into a machine from the dead ball.

Arsenal are the set-piece kings of the Premier League

Arsenal boss Arteta with his coaching staff – which includes Nicholas Jover (second from the right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The results of Jover’s influence are staggering. Since his arrival, Arsenal have scored 42 goals from corners in the Premier League –eight more than any other team during the same period.

Arsenal’s set-piece routines are built on precise planning and adaptability. Against man-marking teams, they create mismatches by leaving smaller opponents unmarked, while against zonal systems, they flood vulnerable areas like the back post.

Arsenal are meticulously organised (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's simple, really: players gather at the far-post, before running into the centre of a melée upon the delivery of the ball. Every Arsenal player is essentially looking to create chaos, all at once, for one man: Gabriel.

The Brazilian, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, is tasked with making the all-important run into the centre and connecting with the corner. If the initial target does not connect cleanly, the strategy creates enough confusion among opponents in the box, increasing the chances of a rebound or deflection.

This success is also supported by Arsenal’s evolving squad. The addition of taller, more physical players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber have enhanced their aerial threat. This complements Jover’s system, which thrives on physicality and precision.

Arsenal’s dominance at set-pieces is a testament to preparation and execution rather than innovation. While their routines are not groundbreaking, their commitment to perfecting them has set them apart. Other teams may try to emulate this success, but it requires not only strategy but also the personnel to execute it.

Gabriel has been key to Arsenal's set-piece dominance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Jover’s guidance, Arsenal have turned a simple aspect of the game into a decisive weapon, underscoring their title credentials. Will it ever be stopped?

Arsenal return to Champions League action tonight against Dinamo Zagreb.