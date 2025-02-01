Watch Wolves vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League game today

Three goals in the final twenty minutes compounded Wolves to a 3-1 defeat at Villa Park back in September

Aston Villa and Wolves will go head-to-head on Saturday in the Premier League as the Midlands prepares for a mouth-watering derby clash. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how you can watch the game from anywhere in the world.

Aston Villa secured a place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week with a valiant 4-2 win over Celtic.

In the Premier League, Unai Emery's side still has work to do and travel to Wolves this weekend looking to strengthen their hopes of a top-four finish come May. Morgan Rogers is in fine form as of late and keeping the former Lincoln City man fit will be a huge bonus to their hopes.

As for Wolves, Vitor Pereira has won just two of his seven games in charge at Wolves since replacing Gary O'Neil last year. The Portuguese coach beat Leicester City and Manchester United but has failed to follow up on his opening two victories.

Matheus Cunha's future has been heavily discussed and whether or not he moves onto pastures new in January or during the summer remains to be seen.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Wolves vs Aston Villa on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Wolves vs Aston Villa in the US

In the US, fans can watch Wolves vs Aston Villa on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service – there's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV costs $50.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.

Watch Wolves vs Aston Villa from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Wolves vs Aston Villa is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Wolves vs Aston Villa streams globally

Can I watch Wolves vs Aston Villa in Canada? Wolves vs Aston Villa is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Wolves vs Aston Villa in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Wolves vs Aston Villa in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Wolves vs Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Wolves vs Aston Villa in Africa? You can watch Wolves vs Aston Villa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.