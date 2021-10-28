When is the Euro 2022 draw? How to watch the draw for the women's Euros this Thursday

The draw for Euro 2022 takes place in Manchester on Thursday October 28, as England gears up to host the women's Euros next summer.

The ceremony begins at 5pm UK time, with the draw expected from 5.20pm. England are in Pot 1 and will go into Group A as hosts, avoiding Germany, France and current champions Netherlands, who are also in Pot 1.

Euro 2022 will consist of 16 teams and begins with four groups of four teams in the group stage, where the likes of Stadium MK, the Brentford Community Stadium, the Amex and St. Mary's will all host fixtures.

Wembley Stadium is set to hold the final on July 31, next year.

How to watch the Euro 2022 draw

You can see the draw for the women's Euros live on UEFA's official website and follow along on UEFA's official Twitter account for the tournament.

UEFA's ticket ballot will open after the draw ends and will run until November 16.

