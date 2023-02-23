When is the Europa League last-16 draw, who has qualified and how can you watch it?

The Europa League last-16 draw is nearly here, as the final play-off stage games determine who will progress to the latter stages of the tournament.

Arsenal have booked their place in the draw already, with Manchester United still having to beat Barcelona on Thursday night in order to progress.

United are among the teams who have had to navigate the play-off round after finishing second in their Europe League group, along with sides who finished third in their Champions Leage groups.

The only restriction for each draw involves national association - two teams from the same country cannot be drawn against each other at this stage.

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw for the Europa League last-16 will then take place on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 12pm GMT.

How does the draw work?

There are eight seeded sides – those who won their Europa League groups – and they will be drawn against the eight seeded sides. Teams from the same country can't be drawn against each other in this round.

Qualified teams

Seeded teams: Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Union Saint-Gilloise, Real Betis, Asenal, Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros

Unseeded teams: The rest of the teams will be drawn from the following (first leg results in brackets):

PSV or Sevilla (0-3)

Nantes or Juventus (1-1)

Midtjylland or Sporting (1-1)

Monaco or Bayer Leverkusen (3-2)

Union Berlin or Ajax (0-0)

Roma or RB Salzburg (0-1)

Rennes or Shakhtar (1-2)

Man United or Barcelona (2-2)

How to watch

The draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK, as well as on the BT Sport website (opens in new tab), and UEFA will livestream the draw on YouTube (opens in new tab).

When is the last-16 of the Europa League 2022/23?

The Europa League last-16 first leg matches will all be played on March 9, 2023, with the second legs taking place a week later on March 16, 2023.