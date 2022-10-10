Ranked! The 7 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored most goals against

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career against Everton at Goodison Park, making him the only player in history to have reached that milestone, according to some statisticians.

With spells in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, Ronaldo has scored goals for fun throughout his 20-year career against a range of opposition, but who is his favourite to play against? FourFourTwo delves deep into the numbers to see which club he has scored the most times against.

Understandably, the top five clubs he has scored the most goals against doesn't feature an English side, what with the main bulk of career being played in Spain. However, Tottenham is his favourite Premier League side to play against, his 14 goals in 20 appearances the best record he has against English opposition. Four goals, including a hattrick, against them last season certainly helped bump Spurs up in the rankings.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

5. Athletic Bilbao and Malaga - 17 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Esteban Granero after scoring Real's third goal against Athletic Bilbao in 2012 (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao and Malaga are just some of Ronaldo's victims in La Liga during his time at Real Madrid, scoring 17 goals against each side in 18 and 19 games, respectively.

Ronaldo also managed two hattricks against both sides, making them the joint-fifth highest teams he has scored the most goals against in his career.

4. Barcelona and Celta Vigo - 20 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Super Cup first leg match Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2012 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Often referred to as a big-game player, Ronaldo has enjoyed 20 celebrations against Real Madrid's closest rivals Barcelona, the same number of goals he has scored against Celta Vigo.

However, he managed to score 20 goals against Celta Vigo in just 13 games, compared to the 34 games it took him to reach the same figure against Barcelona. Regardless, Ronaldo's game-winning 2012 strike at the Nou Camp effectively sealed his first La Liga title, while his header in the 2011 Copa del Rey final won Real Madrid the domestic trophy.

While at Juventus he also bagged twice against Barcelona in the group stages of the Champions League, helping the Italian side to a 3-0 win at the Nou Camp.

3. Getafe - 23 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball to score against Getafe in 2018 (Image credit: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo's incredible goalscoring record is epitomised against Getafe, whom he has played on 14 occasions and has netted 23 times.

His total includes three hattricks and five braces against Real Madrid's local rivals, and he failed to score in just two of the fixtures against them.

2. Atletico Madrid - 25 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid in 2019 (Image credit: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are commonly misconceived as the team Ronaldo has scored the most against, but it is with good reason.

Real Madrid's main city rivals and challenger for the La Liga title, Ronaldo put Atleti to the sword most times they faced each other. However, while he managed two hattricks against them during his time in La Liga, it is in the Champions League where he most enjoyed playing Real's neighbours.

In the 2016/17 Champions League semi-finals, Ronaldo netted a hattrick to effectively seal the tie with a 3-0 win in the first leg and send Real to the final. Then, in the 2018/19 Champions League last-16, he produced another three goals to knock Atleti out of the competition.

With Juventus trailing from the first leg 2-0, a Ronaldo-inspired comeback in Turin - complete with a remake of Diego Simeon's questionable celebration from the opening fixture - helped send the Italian side through to the quarter-finals.

1. Sevilla - 27 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his team's second goal under pressure from Nicolas Pareja during the Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in 2014 (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Four hattricks, two braces and a four-goal return against Sevilla make the La Liga side his favourite to play against. He featured in just 18 games against Sevilla, too, making the figure all the more remarkable, and failed to convert in just three of the meetings against them.

He hasn't faced them in Europe (apart from the UEFA Super Cup), so Sevilla should be safe from him haunting them once again while he's at Manchester United. Their fans must be praying he never returns to Spain, though.