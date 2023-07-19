Chelsea have released their new kit for the 2023/24 season without a front-of-shirt sponsor, leading many fans to question exactly what's going on.

Tapping into a '90s theme, Nike have implemented an iridescent Chelsea crest and Swoosh on the new home kit, keeping the kit minimal to allow the players to do their talking on the pitch.

Of course, there isn't a company's logo emblazoned on the front of the kit either, keeping it clean and, arguably, a lot better looking - for now, at least. Why don't Chelsea have a sponsor for their new kit, though. FourFourTwo delves deeper into everything you need to know.

The new Chelsea 23/24 kit doesn't have a sponsor (Image credit: Chelsea/Nike)

Since their three-year contract with mobile phone company Three ended last season, Chelsea have actually been working hard to try and secure a new, main sponsor for their kit.

Currently, fans are unable to purchase the new shirt, with Chelsea confident of securing a sponsor before their first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on August 13.

Talks have been ongoing with multiple different companies, though nothing has come to fruition yet.

Initially, American streaming service Paramount+ looked set to take over from Three in a lucrative deal, but the Premier League blocked any potential sponsorship over concerns about upsetting broadcasting rights holders. Indeed, NBC Sports has held the broadcast rights for Premier League games in the US since 2016, with their latest deal extending until 2028.

With that in mind, Chelsea then started discussions over a one-year deal with gambling firm Stake.com, despite the ban on gambling shirt sponsorship in England's top flight that will come into effect at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Chelsea fans are currently unable to buy the new shirt without a sponsor (Image credit: Chelsea/Nike)

However, the club eventually pulled out of negotiations with Stake following negative fan reaction - 77 per cent of The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust disagreed or strongly disagreed with the proposed deal.

Highlighting the Chelsea Foundation's work that helps people with addictions, The Chelsea Supporters' Trust released a statement reflecting the mood among fans.

“It would be short-sighted and would force many of our members to see any future CFC Foundation projects as tokenistic,” it read.

“It is public knowledge that the sponsorship with Three was due to expire this summer. The CST is disheartened and unsure as to why it has taken until June to reportedly establish this new sponsor. An online casino and betting company as the primary shirt sponsor is not in line with the commitment of growing Chelsea FC as a ‘world class’ organisation.

“We understand Chelsea’s desire to maximise revenue streams across the whole club. Whilst we accept that it will happen, it must not take place at the expense of the club’s values.”

Chelsea also reportedly rejected a deal with insurance firm Allianz and an unnamed cryptocurrency company.

Once a shirt sponsor has been found, Chelsea fans will be able to buy the authentic shirt, as well as a regular version.

