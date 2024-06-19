Why Euro 2024 has put Scotland at a MAJOR disadvantage in Group A

Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign got off to an inauspicious start with a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of hosts Germany.

The odds are already stacked against Steve Clarke’s side at Euro 2024, who have tough tests against Switzerland and Hungary to come in Group A.

But why are Scotland at an even further disadvantage from the off as they look to advance into the knockout stages?

Why are Scotland at a disadvantage in Group A at Euro 2024?

Scotland's tournament got off to a dreadful start (Image credit: Alamy)

Firstly, the Scots have been placed in a difficult group, alongside a Germany side full of talent and coached by shrewd tactician Julian Naglesmann, a Switzerland team capable of dictating games by controlling possession and a Hungary outfit in impressive form leading up to the tournament.

But being placed in Group A and facing a pumped-up host nation in the opening game has made things especially tricky.

After losing by four goals to Germany, Scotland know that their goal difference is not exactly healthy. That could be important if they are to finish third in the group, in which case progression to the last 16 may be decided by goal difference.

Georgia, for example, play their last game days after Scotland – and will know exactly what they need to progress (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland, given they play on the first day of each round of fixtures, will not know what they need to progress. Other teams, though, may have a clearer picture of what is required to make it through in third place come the end of the group stage.

One win and three points has often been enough to make it into the last 16. Portugal famously won Euro 2016 having drawn all three of their group games.

But for Scotland, the aim now will be to take four points from their last two matches to ensure they are not left relying on heavy defeats for other nations.

After the Germany defeat, Scotland boss Clarke said: "This time the goal difference part of it – three points, zero goal difference – is gone. That safety net is gone. We know that. So we have to get four points from our next two games."

