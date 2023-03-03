Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Saturday March 4, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for a Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Tottenham’s push for Champions League qualification continues with a trip to Wolves on Saturday, with both sides looking to bounce back from disappointing FA Cup exits.

The Molineux club exited the cup to Liverpool with a 2-0 defeat, while Spurs suffered a shock 1-0 reverse against Championship outfit Sheffield United.

With Antonio Conte still recovering from surgery, Cristian Stellini continues to lead the north London club from the sidelines.

Their cup exit was a shock, but back-to-back wins over West Ham and Chelsea prior to the midweek game have put Spurs in a good position in the Premier League.

They sit in fourth place going into the weekend, four points above Newcastle - although the Magpies have two games in hand.

Tottenham fans will hope the thought of a big Champions League clash with AC Milan next week, where they will have to overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat, won’t be a distraction here.

Wolves are winless in their last three games in all competitions and need results in their bid for safety, with Julen Lopetegui’s side currently three points above the relegation zone in 15th.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Hugo Bueno was added to Wolves’ injury list against Liverpool, joining Sasa Kaladjdzic, Chiquinho, Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore on the sidelines. Matheus Cunha is a doubt.

Spurs are without Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma, but Emerson Royal could return after a knee injury.

Form

Wolves: LDLWW

Tottenham: LWWLL

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

