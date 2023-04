Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Saturday April 8, 3.00pm BST

Looking for a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Wolves vs Chelsea isn't been shown on TV in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Frank Lampard will make his second debut as Chelsea manager when the Blues travel to Wolves looking to end a three-match winless run.

The Stamford Bridge club appointed Lampard on a deal to the end of the season this week, making him their third boss of the campaign after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were sacked.

His first job will be to get three points on the board again, as a run of two draws and a loss in their last three outings has left Chelsea in 11th place.

Wolves will be desperate for points, though, as they are hovering one point above the relegation zone following a three-game winless run of their own.

Kick-off is at 3.000pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Jonny and Ruben Neves are both suspended, while Wolves’ injury list includes Sasa Kalajdzic, Hee-Chan Hwang, Chiquinho and Boubacar Traore.

Chelsea’s treatment room has cleared out a bit recently, but Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja remain unavailable.

Form

Wolves: DLLWL

Chelsea: DLDWW

Referee

Peter Bankes is the referee for Wolves vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Wolves vs Chelsea will be played at Molineux in Wolverhampton.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs Chelsea Forest isn't being televised in the UK. It kicks off at 3.00pm BST.

