Women's North London Derby: Who has won the most?

This weekend's Women's North London Derby will make history as the best attended Women's Super League match ever with over 51,000 tickets sold for the match at the Emirates.

The match between Arsenal and Tottenham is still a relatively new one to the WSL with Tottenham having only been promoted to the league for the 2019/20 season. Consequently, Women's North London Derbys have historically been quite mismatched.

Arsenal have won four of their five league meetings, as well as beating Tottenham once in the FA Cup and once in the Continental Cup (the women's League Cup). However, over the years, these matches have got closer and closer.

In fact, last season, Tottenham picked up their first ever point against Arsenal as they drew 1-1 against them. Arsenal needed an injury time equaliser from Vivianne Miedema to stop them losing to Tottenham for the first time in their history, after Rachel Williams had given them the lead.

The Women's North London Derby has just as much spice as the men's equivalent with a fight breaking out in the return fixture last season which was also held at the Emirates, as Arsenal won 3-0.

The biggest margin of victory for Arsenal came in the 2020/21 season when they beat Tottenham 6-1 at home. A hattrick from Vivianne Miedema as well as a brace from Caitlin Foord and a goal from Katie McCabe saw the Gunners win comfortably.

The first time the Women's North London Derby took place in the WSL was in the 2019/20 season when Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-0 thanks to goals from Kim Little and Viviane Miedema. The match, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was also well attended with 38,262 people watching.

Women's North London Derby: Full head-to-head record