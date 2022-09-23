Women's Super League past winners: Who has won the league before?

Four different teams have been Women's Super League past winners since the league began in 2011. Over the past decade, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all won the title with the competition having expanded from eight to 12 teams in that time.

Arsenal were the inaugural Barclays FA Women's Super League winners back in 2011 where a familiar pairing of Ellen White and Steph Houghton helped the most successful team in women's football to what was technically their 13th league title. It was a similar story the following year when Arsenal went unbeaten to become back-to-back Women's Super League winners with Kim Little finishing as top scorer on 11 goals. It would be seven years until the next time they won the title in 2018/19.

It was Matt Beard's Liverpool who ended Arsenal's initial dominance by winning the league in both 2013 and 2014, with a young Lucy Bronze playing a starring role. The 2014 title saw all three of Chelsea, Liverpool and Birmingham City in with a chance of winning the league on the final day of the season. In a dramatic turn of events, Chelsea lost to Manchester City, throwing away a three-point lead over Liverpool to see the Merseyside team retain the title on goal difference.

Chelsea were not going to make the same mistake again in 2015, as Emma Hayes' side picked up their first of five Women's Super League titles. It was the club's first league title in their history and they have gone on to win it again in 2017/18, 2019/20 2020/21, and 2021/22. Last season's title was a historic third consecutive win for Chelsea, the first time any side had done that.

The 2021/22 season went down to the wire on the last day, with Arsenal finishing just one point behind Emma Hayes's side – and close-run title races have become commonplace in the top flight.

Manchester City meanwhile won their first, and only, Barclays FA Women's Super League title in 2016 in another final day showdown with Chelsea where they once again came out victorious with a 2-0 win to make sure that their rivals did not get their hands on the trophy.

The full list of Barclay's FA Women's Super League winners:

Chelsea - Five (2015, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22)

Arsenal - Three (2011, 2012, 2018/19)

Liverpool - Two (2013, 2014)

Manchester City - One (2016)