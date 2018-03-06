10 superb stand-ins who came in and shone unexpectedly

PSG have a tough task ahead of them on Tuesday night, when they will attempt to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Their assignment has only got trickier since last month’s meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu, with star man and record signing Neymar sustaining an injury which will keep him out of the return game in Paris. All hope isn’t lost, however, and PSG can take inspiration from these 10 superb stand-ins.