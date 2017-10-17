14 ex-Premier League players you didn't realise scored a Champions League hat-trick

An 8-0 drubbing of Besiktas, featuring a backheeled goal from Ryan Babel, is exactly the type of place you'd expect to find an unlikely hat-trick. This time it was the turn of Benayoun, who mercilessly hammered home three goals against the woeful Turks.

Fun fact: Benayoun is the only player to have scored hat-tricks in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, with his other trebles coming against Burnley and... erm, Havant and Waterlooville respectively.