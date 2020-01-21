The 20 best secondary rivalries in world football

Leeds and Manchester United haven't locked horns in a league game in more than a decade and a half, but the enmity still runs deep. The larger regional friction between Yorkshire and Lancashire is behind what some call the Roses rivalry, with games between the two clubs regularly marred by hooliganism in the 1970s.

On the field, this fixture was most significant a decade earlier, when teams led by Matt Busby and Don Revie were among the best in the country. Expect fireworks at Old Trafford and Elland Road the next time these two face off in the Premier League.