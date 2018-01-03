The 20 greatest free transfers of all time

Free transfers used to be parting gifts from clubs who rewarded their stalwarts by not demanding a transfer fee, allowing the old fella to negotiate a nice bonus from his new club. But it wasn’t always granted until Jimmy Hill led the fight against restraint of trade, and players out of contract were automatically allowed a free switch if their old clubs wouldn’t match their terms.

Since then, the Bosman ruling has helped globalise the transfer market and also switched the power from the clubs to the players. But which are the best free transfers of all time? Read on to find out – and we won’t charge you a penny.