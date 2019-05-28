The 25 best players never to win the Champions League

Given the way in which his career fizzled out at Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke, it's easy to forget just how good Owen was in his pomp - which came much earlier than most footballers. The former England international was at his devastating best between the ages of 18 and 25, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2001 after helping Liverpool to a treble of UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

The Champions League proved elusive for the Reds during that period, though, and Owen was also unable to triumph on the biggest stage of all during a single-season stay at Real Madrid. He was part of United's matchday squad for the 2011 final against Barcelona - much to the dismay of Dimitar Berbatov, who missed out - but was an unused substitute in a 3-1 defeat.