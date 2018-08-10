The 8 most momentous opening-day Premier League matches

This would certainly seem like a shock result today, and things were no different when the Premier League opened for business in 1992: Arsenal had won the First Division in 1991 and went on to claim the FA Cup and League Cup in 1992/93, while Norwich had escaped relegation by just three points the previous year.

This was a sign of things to come, however, as Norwich drove on to challenge for the title – they ultimately finished third after a late-season collapse – and Arsenal slumped into mid-table. The Gunners were 2-0 up at the break, but a brilliant second-half comeback brought the Canaries all three points.