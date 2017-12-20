The amazing history of Christmas Day football

Poor Sam Bartram. The Charlton net-minder was manfully going about his duties against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Christmas Day 1937, but hadn’t realised the game had been abandoned during the second half due to heavy fog.

Bartram had assumed his side were merely well on top, but was greeted by a policeman after a few confused minutes – and later, plenty of guffaws from his team-mates.

“What on Earth are you doing here?” enquired the perplexed bobby. “The game was stopped a quarter of an hour ago.” “When I groped my way to the dressing room,” Bartram later wrote, “the rest of the Charlton team, already out of the bath and in their civvies, were convulsed with laughter.”