Ranked! The 10 clubs who sell the most replica shirts

Half-and-half scarves are perhaps the least popular piece of merchandise available to buy at football stadiums across Europe, but replica shirts remain as in-demand as ever. Some of the continent’s biggest clubs make huge sums from kit sales, even if the proceeds are rarely enough to cover the cost of the team’s transfer activity as is often reported.

In this slideshow, we use data from Ticketgum to reveal the 10 European clubs who sell the most replica shirts. The most recent data available covers sales throughout 2016.