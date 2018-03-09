Ranked! FourFourTwo's top 10 most exciting derbies in British football

Now, don’t be angry: providing for the neutrals doesn’t mean we forgot your favourite rivalry. Some classic clashes just didn’t make the cut. As naughty as Millwall vs West Ham can be, they’ve met all of seven times in 25 years. It’s the same, but even more so, for Southampton vs Portsmouth. Elsewhere, the hard-to-fathom rivalry between Brighton and Crystal Palace brought play-off excitement in 2012-13 but little in the two decades before it.

Off-field shenanigans, both fun and furious, can distract some supporters from the actual football. But not FourFourTwo, because we now present Britain’s best derbies by on-pitch entertainment since 1992.