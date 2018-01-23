Revealed! Which managers give the most game-time to young players?

There aren’t many things as universally popular among football supporters as seeing a young player make his professional debut in your club’s colours. Some managers are experts at bringing through such prospects, while others prefer to rely on experience.

Using Transfermarkt data collated for ft.com by John Burn-Murdoch, we reveal the managers most likely to give youngsters an opportunity in the first team by measuring the share of league minutes they gave to under-23s since 2008/09. Coaches must have taken charge of at least 250 games in Europe’s top five leagues to be eligible.