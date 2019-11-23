Lucas Moura News and Features
Date of birth: August 13, 1992
Instagram: @lucasmoura7
Club(s): Sao Paulo, PSG, Tottenham
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £25million
After spending five years at Sao Paulo, the club he joined as a 13-year-old, he turned down interest from Real Madrid to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Won 16 medals in the French capital but was sold to Tottenham in 2018. The pacy Brazil international etched his name into Spurs folklore with a memorable second-half hat-trick against Ajax to send his side through to the Champions League final in 2019.
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz! Can you name every player to feature in Ajax vs Tottenham Hotspur, in 2019?
By FourFourTwo Staff
It's exactly one year since Lucas Moura pulled off the unthinkable - but who else featured in Tottenham's famous heist?
Tottenham can still qualify for next season’s Champions League – Lucas Moura
By FourFourTwo Staff
Jose Mourinho pondering priorities as Burnley and Leipzig await injury-hit Spurs
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham need Lucas Moura equaliser to take Middlesbrough to a replay
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham forward Lucas Moura reveals he came "very close" to joining Manchester United
By Greg Lea
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho believes Wolves can challenge for top-four place
By FourFourTwo Staff
Moura thrilled to have the confidence of ‘champion’ Mourinho
By FourFourTwo Staff
