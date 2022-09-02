'A big personality': Two European giants explain why they didn't sign Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes about a potential summer transfer, but Napoli insist that they were never in the running for the Manchester United star.

Uncertainty over Ronaldo’s future was one of the major plots of the summer transfer window, but he was still a United player by the end of deadline day on Thursday.

All sorts of clubs have been linked with Ronaldo since he made it clear that he wanted to compete in the Champions League this season, from Chelsea to Sporting CP, Napoli to Bayern.

But the latter two clubs have now clarified how close they really came to a deal for the 37-year-old.

Salihamidzic confirmed to Sky Germany (opens in new tab) that he spoke to Mendes – ‘I often talk to Jorge’ – but not Ronaldo himself, and explained the German champions’ stance.

"He's an incredibly big personality. A big player who has made his mark on the world of football in recent years. It wasn't an option for us because we were doing other things,” Salihamdzic said.

“But you don't have to feel sorry for him. He's a great footballer who has achieved great things in recent years."

A big late-window rumour said that Mendes was working on a deal that would have seen Napoli striker Victor Osimhen move to Old Trafford for a nine-figure sum and Ronaldo head in the opposite direction.

But at the close of play, both strikers are still at their clubs and Partenopei director Cristiano Giuntoli downplayed suggestions that a deal had been close.

“Ronaldo is an extraordinary player, but there really was nothing in it,” Giuntoli told DAZN (opens in new tab).

“We have a great relationship with Mendes, but there was nothing concrete.”

Ronaldo will remain at United to play under Erik ten Hag this season, and came off the bench in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Leicester.

The 37-year-old started the first two games of the season, but they ended in embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

He has since had to settle for a place on the bench, making substitute appearances during the Red Devils’ three consecutive victories over Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester.

But Ronaldo, who was United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, is yet to get off the mark in 2022/23.

