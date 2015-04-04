Adam wonder-goal for Stoke stuns Chelsea
Charlie Adam stunned Chelsea with one of the great Premier League goals in Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge.
There appeared to be no danger when the Scotland midfielder picked the ball up on his own half, but he tried his luck with an audacious strike from around 60 yards which Thibaut Courtois got a hand to but was unable to keep out.
Adam's sensational effort just before half-time drew Mark Hughes' side level at 1-1 after Eden Hazard had opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the leaders.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.