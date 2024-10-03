Arsenal given green light to step up chase for in-demand forward: report

By
published

Arsenal could be ready to land a big-name striker next summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at the Gunners training ground watching on
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal were active in the summer transfer window and Mikel Arteta and company looked to add the final pieces to what they hope will be a title-winning side.

David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino were signed over the summer, while Raheem Sterling was a deadline day loan signing from Chelsea.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.